Rice market needs monitoring to keep prices in control

The decision to sell rice at the fixed rate did not have any impact on the market. According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), fine rice was sold at Tk 52 to 60 per kg while medium quality rice was sold at Tk 45 to 50 per kg in the capital. The traders sold coarse rice at Tk 42 to 48. The price of coarse rice increased by 6 per cent over the last one month. The prices of fine and medium quality rice are also on the rise.

Though the boro rice harvest was good this year, aman rice was damaged due to floods and cyclone Amphan. Aman rice would be harvested in November. The government must increase the sale of rice in the open market in order to keep the market stable till that time. Rice can be imported from abroad if necessary. This will be more effective to control the market rather than any advice or price fixing. Corona has reduced the income of the common people. On top of this, the increase of rice prices has put additional pressure on them.