River cannot be filled for power plant

Recently, a representative of Prothom Alo visited the APSCL rest house about two kilometres north of Ashuganj port. New walls of 150 to 200 feet width and 2,000-2,500 feet length have been constructed from the boundary wall towards the river and filled with sand. According to APSCL sources, the Ashuganj Power Station was set up on the banks of the Meghna River in 1966-67 as it was easy to transport heavy equipment and get gas. At that time 311 acres of land of Sohagpur, Sonarampur and Bahadurpur mouzas of the upazila were acquired. In 2003, the power plant was transformed into a company.

The explanation given by APSCL in response to Prothom Alo's report is not acceptable at all. They cannot use the land arbitrarily as they have acquired it during the Pakistan period. Before any installation or development work, it should be seen whether there is any environmental risk or whether the river is damaged. If their activities are so transparent, then why didn't they get clearance from the department of environment earlier?

We think that nothing can be done without the recommendation of the River Protection Commission or the clearance of the environment department. Power plants have to be established keeping rivers, environment and floodplains unharmed.