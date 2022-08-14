Increased production cost: Subsidise diesel to save agriculture

According to Prothom Alo, the farmers are grappling to meet the expenses during the peak season of Aman due to the increase in the prices of urea fertiliser and diesel within a few days gap. Aman paddy needs more irrigation due to less rain in the whole country this year. Farmers are also worried about whether they could recover the cost by selling the crops.

Not only is agriculture under pressure, food security is also threatened by the rising prices of fertiliser and diesel. If the cost of production of agricultural products increases, the price of agricultural products will also increase in the market. The signs of which are evident now. On 1 August, the price of urea fertiliser was increased by Tk 6 per kg and the maximum retail price was revised to Tk 20 per kg for the dealers and Tk 22 per kg for the farmers. Four days later, the price of diesel and kerosene was increased by Tk 34 per litre. The farmer has to buy fertiliser at a higher price than the fixed rate.