Suits over July movement: Indiscriminate accusations obstruct justice

It is the responsibility of the state to bring justice to those who, during July-August of last year, committed acts of killing through gunfire, whether members of the state forces or activists affiliated with the then-ruling party.

However, when cases are filed indiscriminately and innocent individuals are deliberately implicated for personal interests, the prospect of true justice becomes uncertain.

The investigative report published in Prothom Alo on 27 April regarding the July movement cases presents a deeply disturbing picture of 40 such cases. It reveals that individuals listed as plaintiffs were unaware of the cases filed using their names.

Furthermore, there have been instances of extortion in exchange for promises to remove names of accused from the cases. Shockingly, even the natural death of a person due to a stroke has been misrepresented as a murder, leading to the naming of 768 individuals as accused. This is not only unethical but also indefensible.