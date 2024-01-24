Economic challenges: End corruption, recover bad loans  

Concerns raised by economists and businessmen about corruption, money laundering, investment stagnation, and banking sector chaos are not new. These issues have persisted for many years.

However, it cannot be asserted that the government's policymakers have adequately addressed these concerns and taken effective measures.

There is a tendency for the government to become complacent over implementing large development projects. Questions have been raised about the additional costs and the effectiveness of some of these projects. As these matters demand accountability, they should be considered when planning future projects.

Most of these development projects have been financed with foreign loans. Moreover, due to the global crisis, the dollar price has increased, necessitating control over imports. It is crucial for the government to assure that major development projects will not lead to significant disasters, a sentiment shared by both experts and citizens.

The new Finance Minister, AH Mahmud Ali, conducted a meeting with his colleagues to discuss the overall economic situation. He has also engaged in discussions with foreign diplomats.