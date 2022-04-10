Safe road project: Why so much expenditure on consultants?

Despite the need for a project costing the government Tk 43.15 billion to reduce road accidents, serious questions have been raised about the cost.

The planning commission has sent back the project saying the proposed expenditure of Tk 4.40 billion for consultancy and Tk 1.84 for software purchase was abnormal.

Stakeholders said there is no necessity to recruit consultants at the cost of so much amount of money for various work of the project to reduce road accidents.