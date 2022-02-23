Sales of commodities at low price should begin immediately

He did not say anything about the staple food rice. The maximum portion of the income of the low-income people is spent on rice. If they can't buy rice because of the high price, then the situation will not improve even if other items are given at a lower price.

Second, the effectiveness of the initiative promised by the commerce minister has been called into question. Taking advantage of the plight of the poor, many selfish and influential people try to gain profits. The Covid-19 pandemic was no exception. Many affluent people instead of real needy people were included in the government list made to provide assistance. That is why the list had to be revised several times.

The extent to which rising commodity prices have stricken the low-income people can be gauged by long queues in front of vehicles selling TCB products. Earlier, only poor people used to stand in queue for TCB products. Now well-dressed people are also compelled to stand in the line for purchasing goods at low price.