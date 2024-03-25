Salinity in groundwater: Find alternatives to prevent fish disease

High salinity concentration in the waters of southern districts of the country was a matter of concern for long. The onrush of brackish seawater could be decreased by the fresh water from upstream. The salinity concentration was within a bearable limit as there were no dams in the rivers. But the flow of water has dipped due to the dams in the upstream in recent times. The people of the southern region have been living in an unbearable condition.

Amid this crisis, a news report on rising salinity concentration in the groundwater of northern districts has intensified the worries. The reason for this high concentration of salinity in the water is the use of salt in fish farming in ponds, finds a recent study of the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB).