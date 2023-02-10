Why is Bangladesh falling behind in the hunger index?

Despite the government policymakers’ continuous claim of dispelling “manga” (seasonal famine) from the northern districts, they could not resolve the hunger crisis of a large number of people. Food production in the country has grown manifolds in the recent years but that does not mean it was possible to supply food to all the citizens.

The government must pay attention to meet the fundamental rights, especially providing food, to the citizens before anything else. But the list of the government’s important development projects does not suggest the policymakers are giving much importance to meeting the demands of food. And well-placed beneficiaries snatch away the rights of poor people.

The food situation became vulnerable as the supply system collapsed during the Covid-19 pandemic. But the situation is vulnerable now due to the excessive price hike of food though the supply system has become normal. The inflation rate is high for the last few months though people’s income has not risen. As a result, though there is supply of food in the market, it is not possible for the poor and low income to buy that. That is why we see the queue of people is growing continuously in front of TCB shops and trucks.