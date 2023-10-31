Why is public interest hostage to the interest of influentials?

Of the projects to be placed at the today's ECNEC meeting, one is the construction of a bridge at the locality of state minister for planning Shamsul Alam A total of Tk 41.74 billion will be spent to construct a hanging bridge over the Meghna-Dhonagoda river in Chandpur. justification of constructing this bridge is questionable.

The village home of cabinet secretary Mahbub Hossain is in Muladi of Barishal. There is a project of constructing a bridge over Arial Kha river at the cost of Tk 15 billion.

Generally the construction begins before the approval of the duration of the project. But this project will be passed in advance, the work will begin later. Besides, proposals to extend duration and increase cost of projects for constructing roads and culverts in the localities of MPs may be placed at the meeting. Some projects for constructing roads will also be placed.

Former secretary and construction expert Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan said this is the ahead of the election. Ministers and MPs are trying to get projects approved in their localities to get additional facilities during the election.

When austerity measures are being talked about amid the economic crisis and advice is being given to prioritise important projects, why are influential people being given projects as a gift? Although it is known that projects cannot be started, the influential people are including projects of their liking in the Annual Development Programme (ADP). How is it ethically right to use the public money in the interest of a few people?