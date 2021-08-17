Editorial

Stimulus funds must be used, not just allocated

Editorial Desk

The government had announced stimulus packages to offset the Covid-19 shock in various sectors. While some sectors spent the entire allocation, some have spent as little as only 6 per cent of the money. That is abnormal. The government at first announced a set of 23 stimulus packages worth over Taka 1.284 trillion (1,28,441 crore).

Later in July this year, five new packages amounting to Tk 32 billion (3200 crore) was rolled out. In total, 28 stimulus packages worth over Tk 1.316 billion (1,31,641 crore).

According to a Prothom Alo report, the rate of implementation of 5 packages of the first 23 is dismal. The stimulus packages are for small and medium entrepreneurs, distressed workers in RMG and leather industries, export-oriented industries and businesses, agriculturists and government employees engaged in Covid-19 management. Allocation for these five packages was Tk 124.70 billion but only 6.44 per cent or Tk 8.04 billion was spent as of last June. This is frustrating. What is the point of allocating money if it cannot be spent?

On the other hand, workers of export-oriented industries, export-oriented business organisations and industries, health workers deployed in Covid response, poor people and homeless poor people have been benefited by the successes of other packages. Five of these packages have seen over 100 per cent progress which means more has been spent than total allocation. The implementation rate of the remaining 13 packages is in the middle stage. In 14 months, Tk 962.39 billion (96,239 crore) or 75 per cent of the total amount has been implemented.

The entrepreneurs and workers of the sectors that spent their respective allocation successfully must have benefitted. The stimulus packages have surely contributed to keeping the country’s economy buoyant. But the entrepreneurs and workers of the sectors that spent only 6 per cent or less of their allocation must have suffered.

The allocation for SME sector was Tk 20 billion but only Tk 290 million or less than 2 per cent has been spent so far. As a result, entrepreneurs and thousands of labours of the labor intensive small and medium industries have become deprived. Banks are not so interested to give small loans as much as they are interested in big loans. The government instead can consider disbursing loans from special funds through Bkash, Nagad or mobile banking.

The Covid situation has created new poor which is corroborated by the fact that Tk 7.7 billion allocated by the government for distribution of rice at Tk 10 per kg has been spent within June. So this sector needs more allocation. But the question has been raised over spending of Tk 22.36 billion in the project for building houses for the homeless people although the initial allocation was Tk 21.3 billion. Some hastily-built houses have collapsed in different locations. Spending the allocation is not enough, accountability must be ensured in the implementation of those projects.

