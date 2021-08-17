Stimulus funds must be used, not just allocated

The government had announced stimulus packages to offset the Covid-19 shock in various sectors. While some sectors spent the entire allocation, some have spent as little as only 6 per cent of the money. That is abnormal. The government at first announced a set of 23 stimulus packages worth over Taka 1.284 trillion (1,28,441 crore).

Later in July this year, five new packages amounting to Tk 32 billion (3200 crore) was rolled out. In total, 28 stimulus packages worth over Tk 1.316 billion (1,31,641 crore).

According to a Prothom Alo report, the rate of implementation of 5 packages of the first 23 is dismal. The stimulus packages are for small and medium entrepreneurs, distressed workers in RMG and leather industries, export-oriented industries and businesses, agriculturists and government employees engaged in Covid-19 management. Allocation for these five packages was Tk 124.70 billion but only 6.44 per cent or Tk 8.04 billion was spent as of last June. This is frustrating. What is the point of allocating money if it cannot be spent?