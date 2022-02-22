Stop harassment to avail govt services for investment-friendly country

Bangladesh has been seeing the emergence of one industrial zone after another. All kinds of facilities have been set up there to attract domestic and foreign investors. But investors face all sorts of harassment to avail those facilities. They are thwarted by bureaucratic complications, bribes demanded by government officials and employees, and political pressure.

Although domestic investors have become accustomed to such sufferings, foreign investors face trouble. They have to approach the embassies of their countries after failing to get any solution from the concerned authorities of the government. The issue is undoubtedly sending a negative message about the investment environment in Bangladesh.