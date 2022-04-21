Student-trader clashes: Why didn't the police take timely action?

A large number of shops, an ambulance and several vehicles were vandalised in clashes between Dhaka College students and businessmen in New Market area on Monday night and Tuesday. It injured 40 people including journalists, police, students and traders. A young man named Nahid Hossain was killed in the clashes between the two sides. Nahid, who works in a courier service company, was going to his workplace on Elephant Road. This death is heart-breaking.

The role of law enforcement during the clashes has been questioned. Although the police intervened to stop the previous night's clashes, their inactivity from the morning to noon is mysterious. Apart from New Market police station, there are two police boxes at Nilkhet and Science Laboratory in the area. Yet clashes broke out again at around 9.30 am, but the law enforcement did not take any action until 1:00pm in the afternoon. What could be the reason behind this? Did they plan to call for 'peace' after the conflict escalated?