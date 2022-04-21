Editorial

Student-trader clashes: Why didn't the police take timely action?

Editorial Desk

A large number of shops, an ambulance and several vehicles were vandalised in clashes between Dhaka College students and businessmen in New Market area on Monday night and Tuesday. It injured 40 people including journalists, police, students and traders. A young man named Nahid Hossain was killed in the clashes between the two sides. Nahid, who works in a courier service company, was going to his workplace on Elephant Road. This death is heart-breaking.

The role of law enforcement during the clashes has been questioned. Although the police intervened to stop the previous night's clashes, their inactivity from the morning to noon is mysterious. Apart from New Market police station, there are two police boxes at Nilkhet and Science Laboratory in the area. Yet clashes broke out again at around 9.30 am, but the law enforcement did not take any action until 1:00pm in the afternoon. What could be the reason behind this? Did they plan to call for 'peace' after the conflict escalated?

The clashes of Dhaka College students with traders in New Market area is nothing new. But the fact that a skirmish has gone to this level is really surprising. The incident was sparked by an argument between Bappi and Kawsar, employees of two fast food outlets in New Market. At one point, a group of youths supporting Bappi threatened Kawsar and his supporters chased them.

Then the leaders of the dissolved committee of Chhatra League came and broke the gate of New Market and vandalised the shops. There are also allegations that some members of Dhaka College Chhatra League had friendship with Bappi, an employee of Capital Fast Food, and were involved in ‘extortion’ in New Market area.

Earlier, traders used to clash with students of Dhaka College due to extortion, not paying for food or for abusing shop employees. This time the incident took place with some students taking sides between two employees. Acting principal of Dhaka College ATM Moinul Hossain said in an interview with Prothom Alo that the students did not get involved by themselves, they were made to be involved. Now the question is, who and in what interest have got the students involved?

Business leaders, on the other hand, have claimed that they were not involved in the clashes with the students. Then it is important to find out who was involved in the conflict. A group wearing helmets was seen active during the clash. Who are they? We have to investigate why the police did not act in time and did not take effective steps to stop the conflict. No one has the right to take the law into their own hands. To avoid such incidents in the future, it is important to bring to justice those who have vandalised the shops.

After a meeting with the home minister, the traders started opening their shops yesterday afternoon. After the clashes, Dhaka College was closed on Tuesday afternoon and students were ordered to evacuate from the dormitories. College authorities said the instruction came from the education ministry. But the students did not leave the hall till yesterday evening. In such a situation, the fear of new clashes cannot be brushed away. The law enforcement agencies have to be extremely vigilant.

Our condolences go out to the family of the courier service worker who lost his life in a clash between the two sides in the New Market area. Hopefully, the government will provide adequate compensation to his family. At the same time, we call upon the injured to ensure proper medical treatment.

