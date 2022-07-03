Surveyor incident at DC office: Is ACC investigation reliable

How do we view the arrest of Atiqur Rahman, a surveyor at the Cox's Bazar DC office, and the Tk 2.3 million seized from him? Many may question whether he has done this for the first time or many times before. Is it part of individual corruption, or is it mega corruption related to mega development projects!

According to Prothom Alo, Atiqur Rahman, a surveyor of Land Acquisition (LA) branch of Cox's Bazar district administration, was caught in Dhaka with Tk 2.3 million in his bag. He was later sent back to Cox's Bazar from Dhaka Airport. The Cox's Bazar district administration handed him over to the police on Friday night. Cox's Bazar Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Amin Al Parvez told Prothom Alo that surveyor Atiqur could not show any valid source of the money. He was travelling to Dhaka by plane with this money. Investigations will reveal from where he got the money and who he was going to see.