Take steps now to prevent catastrophe

Heavy rainfall and water flowing down from upstream are not the only reasons behind this year’s terrible floods in Sylhet. Alongside riverbeds, haors also being filled and this is the main cause of the second outbreak of floods within a month and and also for water failing to recede quickly.

The picture of the haors (wetlands) in Bangladesh that surfaced in a seminar organised by Institute of Planning and Development on Friday, is quite alarming.

The seminar highlighted research findings in decades of change in the use of land in the haor region and the extent of recent floods.