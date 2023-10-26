Ansar Battalion Bill 2023: Don’t pass the bill hastily

If special interest of certain groups overtakes the public interest, a conflict can arise among the institutions that are dedicated to protect the public interest or the balance of power among the institutions can be threatened.

This fact has once again come to the fore due to the government’s unusually hasty move to empower Ansar Battalion to make arrests, frisk and confiscate properties ahead of the election, resulting in uneasiness over the open objection to the move by police.

The ‘Ansar Battalion Bill, 2023’, empowering Ansar, was placed in the parliament on Monday and sent to the parliamentary committee for submitting a report after vetting the bill within three days.

Police raised objections against the bill and maintained that passing of the bill might lead to breach of discipline and conflict might emerge between the two forces. Meanwhile, the Ansar said it would be tough for the force to work if they are not empowered.