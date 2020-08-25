Think twice before reopening educational institutions

Educational institutions in the country have been closed since 17 March due the to coronavirus outbreak in the country. This has caused irreparable damage to the country’s overall education system. Teaching on television, radio, online and mobile phones as an alternative method has not been very effective. Half of the students were left out of this process. Many educational institutions in remote areas could take up such classes due to lack of logistics.

Everyone involved in education are urging for measures to overcome the damage. The media has highlighted the concerns of the parents too. The Ministry of Education said that the educational institutions may open in September if the situation improves. It also hinted about holding the pending HSC examination. On the other hand, according to the secretary for Primary and Mass Education, the situation is not yet conducive for the opening of educational institutions in September.