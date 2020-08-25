Think twice before reopening educational institutions

Educational institutions in the country have been closed since 17 March due the to coronavirus outbreak in the country. This has caused irreparable damage to the country’s overall education system. Teaching on television, radio, online and mobile phones as an alternative method has not been very effective. Half of the students were left out of this process. Many educational institutions in remote areas could take up such classes due to lack of logistics.
Everyone involved in education are urging for measures to overcome the damage. The media has highlighted the concerns of the parents too. The Ministry of Education said that the educational institutions may open in September if the situation improves. It also hinted about holding the pending HSC examination. On the other hand, according to the secretary for Primary and Mass Education, the situation is not yet conducive for the opening of educational institutions in September.
Earlier, several alternatives were proposed by the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education. They think that if it is possible to open in September, there will be 70 days of teaching time while 50 days if opened in October and 30 days if in November. In that case, the syllabus will be shortened and annual examination will be held accordingly.
The education ministry has a similar view on secondary level education. On the other hand, if a favourable environment is created, they will be able to take the HSC exam with 15 days of preparation, said the concerned persons.
It remains to be seen whether it is the right time for the opening of educational institutions. The issue of health safety of teachers, staff and students should be considered very seriously. Children and adolescents in particular cannot be put at risk.
We can learn from the experience of the countries where educational institutions were opened. There were no problems after the opening of educational institutions in Vietnam and Thailand. The class and examinations are going well there. But South Korea closed the educational institutions again after opening due to the increase in infections. The healthcare system of South Korea is much better than ours.
So we have to think wisely before reopening educational institutions. Academics and health experts have expressed similar views. September will start in a week. The situation is unlikely to improve all of a sudden. The Directorate General of Health Services' daily accounts of deaths and affected in coronavirus do not shed much hope.
It makes sense that the education ministry has been considering of taking exams in short courses during the coronavirus period. Annual exams can be taken only if there is a favorable environment. But there is no reason to take public exams at primary and secondary level. According to media reports, the Ministry of Mass Education and Primary Education has sent a recommendation to the prime minister's office to cancel the Primary Education Completion (PEC) examination.
We have already recommended in this editorial column of cancellation of PEC and Junior School Certificate (JSC) examinations. We repeat this. These two public examinations must be cancelled during the pandemic. The authorities must find alternative ways to provide scholarships to students in fifth and eighth classes.