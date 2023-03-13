Are govt agencies beyond accountability

Recently series of incidents of building collapse and deaths in explosion have raised worries and panic among the public. After investigation a terrifying picture of irregularities and carelessness on the part of building owners, RAJUK as well as service providing agencies including Titas is coming out as the reasons behind these accidents.

When this plague of irregularities at privately owned buildings has raised the fundamental question of citizens’ safety and security, at the time a tendency has grown among the government agencies to flout the existing rules and regulations. We saw the latest example of this in case of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission’s under-construction building in Savar.