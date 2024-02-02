Speedy Trial Act: Why make permanent something that's revocable

Awami League is going to make permanent the vary same act they had strongly protested during BNP government’s regime. The draft of The Law and Order Disruption (Speedy Trial) Act (Amendment)-2024 was approved in the cabinet meeting held with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the chair on last Monday.

The tenure of the act was extended during BNP regime (2001-2006). However, the Awami League government that has been in power for 15 consecutive years has also extended its tenure in phases.

Cabinet secretary Mahbub Hossain stated, while promulgating The Law and Order Disruption (Speedy Trial) Act-2002, that it had a tenure of two years. And the term was extended later. Lastly, it was supposed to expire on next 9 April. However since the cabinet has decided in principle to accept it permanently, the tenure won’t have to be extended now.