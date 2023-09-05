Population pressure: Decentralisation a must to save Dhaka 

Many studies have been conducted on the increasing population pressure in Dhaka, and leaders have delivered numerous political speeches on the matter. However, the stark reality remains that effective measures to control Dhaka's population have yet to become visible.

In this context, the information presented during the seminar titled 'Decentralising Dhaka and Sustainable Urbanization of Bangladesh,' organised by the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) last Saturday, is nothing short of alarming.

The main issue raised in the seminar reveals that the Dhaka metropolitan area covers only 1 per cent of the total land area of the country, amounting to 1528 square kilometers. Astonishingly, 32 per cent of the nation's urban population resides in Dhaka.

Furthermore, approximately 700,000 people are displaced annually due to climate change, with the majority seeking refuge in Dhaka city. This Dhaka-centric urbanisation has given rise to several challenges, including traffic congestion, water pollution, air pollution, escalating energy consumption, and health risks, in addition to the loss of working hours for its residents.