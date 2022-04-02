Unwanted pregnancy, maternal death need to be reduced

Currently, 6% of the total population in Bangladesh is aged above 65 years.

After independence, the consecutive governments had identified population as a major problem and laid emphasis on population control. Bangladesh also received international awards for its success in population control.

As a result of continuous efforts, it has been possible to bring the total fertility rate (TFR) down to 2.3%, which was 6.3% in the seventies.

The UNFPA report claimed Bangladesh’s current TFR to be 1.9%, though the experts came up with different opinions.

Professor Md Mainul Islam of the Population Science Department at Dhaka University said UNFPA uses inferential data that does not represent the actual facts. Many services were disrupted due to the pandemic. Child marriage increased, so did teenage pregnancy. Time is yet to come to say that Bangladesh has reached the replaceable reproductive rate.”

In line with the professor’s view, we also think that there is no reason to be thrilled with the positive report of UNFPA. It is the state’s responsibility to meet the basic needs of citizens, no matter what the population growth rate may be.