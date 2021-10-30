UP elections, violence and deaths: How many more deaths to be seen

The almost one-sided union parishad (UP) elections, boycotted by BNP and a number of other parties, continue amidst violence, clashes and even deaths in various areas. In the latest spate of violence, two persons were killed and 52 injured in clashes between supporters of rival candidates in eight districts, centering the elections there on 11 November. Earlier, three others had been killed in just a matter of days. These reports are a matter of concern.

According to the reports appearing in the media, these clashes are basically between the followers of the Awami League candidates and those of the party's 'rebel' candidates. Elections of the posts of 848 union parishad chairmen and members are due to be held on 11 November. The contestants include 691 rebel candidates.