The killers of workers in Faridpur must face exemplary punishment

The names of Domain union parishad’s chairman Shah Asaduzzaman and UP member Ajit Kumar Biswas have appeared in the mob lynching of two construction workers in Faridpur’s Modhukhali. The workers were beaten to death in the rumor that they torched an idol in a nearby temple, no such evidence surfaced that can prove their culpability.

The workers were engaged in construction work in the nearby school when the cloth of the idol caught fire at Panchapalli in Dumain union. Without any evidence, a group of people attacked the workers in the school room and started beating them. UP chairman Asaduzzaman himself also took part in beating the workers. As several hundred angry mobs gathered there and the situation worsened, the UP chairman himself called law enforcers. By this time, the helpless construction workers Asadul Khan and Ashraful Khan were killed. UP chairman Asaduzzaman Khan is a leader of ruling Awami League’s Modhukhali upazila unit. Several leaders of the party said Asaduzzaman could have averted the incident had he wanted.

Asaduzzaman even accompanied religious affairs minister Md Faridul Haque Khan to the house of the slain construction workers. But he and UP member Ajit Kumar went into hiding when a video footage of the chairman himself beating the workers went viral. UP chairman Asaduzzaman left his mobile phone in his home. Did he do it to hide his location? Police conducted drives twice in Magura and Jashore but failed to nab chairman Asaduzzaman and member Ajit.