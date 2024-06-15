Rohingyas’ NID: Identify the fraud ring

A letter sent from the Special Branch of Bangladesh police to the registrar general of birth and death registration on last 26 May stated that as many as 102 persons have had Bangladeshi passports made by collecting birth registration certificates in illegal ways from different parts of the country. The permanent addresses mentioned in the passports of those persons were not found to be true during investigation.

The allegation of providing the Rohingyas with birth certificates isn’t brought against the Dhaka North City Corporation alone. A number of other agencies are involved in this. There have been incidents of them being provided with NIDs from different offices of the Election Commission as well. Though, action has been taken against some, it hasn’t made much of a difference to the whole situation.

Dhaka North City Corporation claims that no birth certificate has been collected from their server under any of the accused’s names. However, one employee was sacked and an officer was suspended in February last year for committing forgery in birth registration. Why were they reinstated? Have they been able to prove themselves innocent?