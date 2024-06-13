Dhaka North City gives birth registration to 49 Rohingyas

Forty nine of the Rohingyas taking refuge in Bangladesh have been given birth registration from the health department of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC). The matter has been reported in a letter sent to DNCC executive officer from the office of the registrar general under the birth and death registration wing of the local government division on last Wednesday (5 June).

The letter sent to Dhaka North City Corporation asking for an explanation states that the special branch (SB) of Bangladesh police has reported about 49 Rohingya citizens having had their birth registration done from DNCC. These illegally registered birth certificates have been suspended from the birth and death registration information system (BDRIS).

The letter also stated that the registrars and assistant registrars were in charge at the time of providing birth certificates to those Rohingyas would have appear at the registrar general’s office and give an explanation with five working days. Otherwise, legal action will be taken against them.