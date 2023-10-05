Work abstention: Who will teach if teachers boycott class?

Although the issue of inter-cadre discrimination in the cadre services of Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) often comes to discussion, there is no initiative to decrease it. Education cadre and other cadre officials allege that officials of administration cadre get promotion quickly despite no vacancy in posts. On the other hand the officials of other cadres do not get promoted even if there are vacant posts.

BCS general education observed one-day ‘all-out’ work abstention seeking an end to the discriminations existing among different cadres of the BCS, promotion and other demands. Education cadres of government colleges, teachers training colleges, alia madrasas, officials of education boards and secondary and higher education directorate officials observed the work abstention called by BCS General Education Association on 2 October.

The BCS education cadres threatened to observe the work abstention on 10-12 October if their demands were not met. The term ‘all-out’ would so far be used for political programmes such as all out hartal, all out movement and so on. The government officials, too, have now joined the bandwagon. By using this term, the government officials stress on their obstinacy.