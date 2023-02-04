Money laundering case and the investigating agency's passive role

Although money laundering has turned into one of the major headaches of Bangladesh’s economy in recent years, no visible political commitment to prevent this is noticed.

While the first ever money laundering prevention act in the country was enacted back in 2002, the number of cases filed under this act is low. And there’s almost no progress in investigation and trial of the cases.

The pitiful picture of investigations and trials of crimes linked to money laundering, including siphoning off money abroad that appeared in a recent three-installment series report of Prothom Alo, is frustrating and unacceptable.

Despite a total of 752 cases being filed under the money laundering act since its enactment till September 2022, only 56 of these have been settled, sentencing 44 persons.

The lengthy and flimsy investigation process of the money laundering cases has turned into the principal obstacle to these cases being resolved.