Cumilla University: Shutting the university cannot be a solution

Cumilla University authorities did not take any initiative to resolve the impasse that had been plaguing the university for several weeks. The result of inaction was so bad that the university authorities had to call an emergency meeting of syndicate and decide to shut it sine die and ask the students to vacate the residential halls.

It cannot be said that this order of the highest decision making body of the university succeeded to end the deadlock. Most of the students are still staying at residential halls and they held human chain on the campus on 30 April and 1 May demanding the university reopens. The students raise the question that why their academic studies should be hindered due to conflict between the vice chancellor and teachers. The students said they have just returned to campus after Eid vacation and it is illogical and inhuman to ask them to leave the campus now.

Any conflict between the VC and the teachers association over any administrative issue should be resolved through dialogue. Both the sides have to adhere to the rules of the university. Just as unjust demands cannot be realized by coercion, universities cannot be run arbitrarily.

However, most of our public university VCs wants to run the administration arbitrarily.

