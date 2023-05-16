There must be alternate gas supply system

Since cyclone Mocha grew weaker before making landfall at the coast, there has been comparatively less damage in Bangladesh. It’s relieving.

However, there’s enough reason to be worried if the issue of communication, trade and commerce is taken into consideration.

What we need to learn from this cyclone is that, there can be a major catastrophe, if there’s no alternative system to supply power and gas, the driving force of people’s daily life and the economy.

Because of cyclone mocha, supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) was completely cut off from 11pm last Friday as a precaution. One of the two floating terminals anchored at Maheshkhali was moved to deep sea.