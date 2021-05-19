We demand Rozina’s unconditional release

We are extremely anguished that the senior reporter of Prothom Alo, Rozina Islam had to land jail while carrying out her duty. She went to the secretariat on Monday afternoon for professional purpose. The officials, instead of helping her with necessary documents, confined her for over five hours in a room of the secretariat and abused her mentally and physically. The pictures of the assault went viral on social media. Such incident of abuse cannot take place in a civilised country. Later, she was handed over to the police. The law enforcement took her to Shabagh police station saying they would take her to hospital as she fell ill. She was not allowed to speak to her family or colleagues while in police custody.

She was charged in a case filed by the health ministry under section 3 and 5 of Official Secrets Act, 1923 and under section 379 and 411 of Penal Code at around 12:00 am. Her lawyers argued in the court that the two sections, under which she has been booked, are contradictory as the place described as the crime scene was not an open space. It proves the case is concocted. Rozina Islam is a victim of vendetta. The evidences submitted in the court were not from recovered Rozina Islam. The lawyers also said, Rozina could get bail on the ground that she was ill due to mental and physician assault and that she is a mother of a little child. The court rejected her remand plea due to lack of grounds and sent her to jail. The court also scheduled bail hearing for Thursday.