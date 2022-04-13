Weaknesses and flaws of anti-discrimination law should be removed

We appreciate this initiative of the government. At the same time, we would like to draw the attention of the concerned people to the objections raised by the civil society and human rights organisations regarding the bill. It needs to be noted that the bill does not categorise discrimination as a criminal offence. If not identified as a crime, it will be difficult to try or punish those responsible. The anti-discrimination laws that have been passed in India and Nepal have identified discrimination as a crime. Second, the victim has to go through a long process to get the remedy. First the victim will have to go to the district monitoring committee. If they cannot resolve the issue within 30 days, the case will be transferred to the divisional committee. If they cannot give remedy within 30 days, the victim will have to approach the National Monitoring Committee. If it fails there too, a case can be filed in the court and the final solution must be drawn within 90 days.

It is important to keep in mind that the most vulnerable segments of society, especially women, religious or ethnic minorities and marginalised sections of society, are more likely to face discrimination. And those who discriminate are the strongest sections of society. In order to get the remedy for the victim in this situation, the legal agencies of the state have to come forward.