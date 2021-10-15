What the highway police are doing?

We often hear about wealthy businessmen and industrialists, but now we are hearing about a wealthy thief, Shahed. Over the past 21 years he has orchestrated the theft of goods from 5,000 trucks and covered vans. This wealthy thief owns two homes, a brick field and 29 lorries. Shahed's misdemeanour brings home the fact once again that poverty does not drive people to theft. Resorting to theft in order to become rich has become almost endemic in Bangladesh.

Earlier we would hear of fuel and spare parts of vehicles being stolen on the highways. But such theft entails high risk, low profits. And so the highway robbers have turned their eyes to readymade garments being transported along the highway for export.