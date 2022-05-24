Why are workers not paid their dues yet?

It is most surprising that no action is taken against those responsible for the mismanagement and corruption in running the mills. The workers are blamed for everything, they are laid off. Most of those at the top posts in BJMC, BTMC, the sugar mills corporation, appointed to run the state-owned mills, do not have an iota of knowledge or experience in running industries.

Then there is the inevitable corruption and pilferage. The behaviour of our political leadership is very strange. Year after year the government's ministers and bureaucrats sing praise of jute when Jute Day comes around, they speak about reviving the glory of the golden fibre, but take no initiative to increase the use of jute products. The excessive use of plastic and polythene in place of jute not only pollutes the environment, it is harming public life.

When the state-owned factories were released to the private sector during the BNP and the caretaker government time, Awami League had protested. But when they came to power, they simply followed their predecessors. This is unfortunate. According to concerned quarters, it would be possible to make the state-owned jute and sugar mills profitable simply by spending a few thousand crore taka on advanced machinery.