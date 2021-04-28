Why has rice stock dwindled so drastically?

Meanwhile, the food ministry has set the target of rice procurement. The price has been fixed at Tk 40 per kg rice and Tk 27 per kg paddy. The target has also been set to collect 600,000 tonnes of paddy and 1.15 million (11 lakh and 50 thousand) tonnes of rice. Such targets are set every year, but it has never been fulfilled. Last year, the target was to procure 1.67 million (16.7 lakh) tonnes of Boro crop but only 910,000 tonnes was procured. On the other hand, only 88,000 tonnes Aman crop was procured against the target of 850,000 tonnes.

What is the guarantee that this year’s target will be fulfilled? Actually, the food ministry officials end their duty by declaring the policy and targets only. There is no one to see if it is fulfilled at all. There is no accountability either.

Prices of everything, including food have been increasing due to the ongoing pandemic. People with limited income are suffering the most. To overcome this crisis, the first duty of the government is to increase the sale of rice through TCB in the open market. Secondly, monitoring the market strictly so that traders cannot create an artificial crisis by increasing stocks on the excuse of pandemic; and thirdly, fulfil the targets of procurement to ensure minimum stock in the government warehouses.