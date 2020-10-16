Why potato prices are skyrocketing

Farmers in Bangladesh do not get a fair price for their produce. Again, consumers of agricultural products suffer because of high prices of any product throughout the year. The price of onions, green chillies, eggplants and other vegetables are usually high. ‘Onion stock’ is a widely used phrase in the media. Last year there was a lot of hue and cry about the unusual price of onion. This year too, onions have already made headlines, as prices have risen.

Apart from onions, the price of potato skyrocketed this year too. According to the government agency TCB, the market price of potato has gone up to Tk 40-50 per kg. At this time last year the price was Tk 20-25. In other words, the price of potatoes has increased almost 100 per cent as per the government. But media reports including Prothom Alo show potatoes are being sold at Tk 50 to 55 per kg at the time. This is a very unusual as the price of potato should not go more than Tk 30 per kg at this time of the year.