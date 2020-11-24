Will Golden Monir’s accomplices be caught too?

‘Golden Monir’ forged documents to grab innumerable plots of land in the capital city Dhaka, but he is not the only one to resort to such duplicity. Such villains exist within the social system, within and outside of the administration.

The manner in which the reports about ‘Golden Monir’ are being highlighted, it is as if he is the major villain on the scene. He has corrupted government offices and officials. It seems so wrong of him to have given a state minister a car worth Tk 15 million (Tk 1.5 crore). The fact that the state minister accepted the car has been glossed over. The challenge before the state now is to point out that those accepting these ‘gifts’ are also to be condemned by the law, just as those who proffer the ‘gifts’. Instead, as soon as measures were taken up against the corruption, there was a hurried reshuffling in the ministry.

After Monir had established his reign within RAJUK, the country went through three changes of government – BNP, the military-backed caretaker government and Awami League. Awami League has been in power for around two and a half terms. Only now three cases have been filed against Monir for possession of illegal arms, liquor and foreign currency and remand has been granted. There are at least a dozen government agencies and departments involved with Monir in his corruption and misdeeds, but it has not been possible to specifically challenge any one these.