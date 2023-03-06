What did the monitoring authority do

The gas explosion at Seema Oxygen Plant by the Dhaka-Chittagong highway in Kadamrasul area of Chattogram’s Sitakunda was so terrible that people died being hit by iron sheets thrown half a kilometer away.

Six people died and 25 people have been seriously injured in this accident. At least a square kilometer area around the factory was shaken by the explosion.

Earlier on the night of 4 June last year, 50 people died in a terrible explosion caused by fire at BM depot in Sitakunda’s Keshabpur. Seema Oxygen Factory is located within less than a kilometer of that depot.

After the explosion at BM depot, the fire service had started monitoring the heavy industrial area of ​​Sitakunda to ensure fire safety and work-friendly environment.

Yet, there being a series of minor accidents and people getting killed in different factories are highly concerning.