How many hours can a driver drive at a stretch?

On 18 January, Prothom Alo reported that an ambulance hit a moving truck from behind in front of the Padma Bridge toll plaza in Shariatpur's Zajira. A part of the ambulance went under the truck. The police said that the driver was tired from driving the ambulance for 26 hours in addition to reckless speed. Lutfunnahar Lima, a computer engineer living in Florida, was taking her ailing mother from Barishal to Dhaka for treatment. The mother and daughter, the driver and his assistant and all those in the ambulance were killed in the accident.

According to the family of the deceased driver Rabiul Islam, the police said that he went to Bhola with a patient from Dhaka the previous night. The next night he met with an accident on his way back from Barishal with a patient. The owner of the ambulance said he had only one ambulance and he hired only one driver to run it.

What is the registration process for operating an ambulance? Despite repeated requests from concerned persons, no regulations have been drawn up regarding running an ambulance service.