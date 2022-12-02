Why buy rice at higher prices from Vietnam

No matter how much the government claims the country to be self-sufficient in food, a significant amount of rice and wheat have to be imported every year. If required, the government will import rice and no one should have any objection to that.

But, why do ministers and secretaries along with their groups have to go on foreign tours to buy that rice? And, why does the minister himself have to go abroad to discuss the procurement of rice? That too at such a time when the country is going through severe dollar crisis.

On last Tuesday, the headline on the last page of Prothom Alo was ‘Minister, secy visit three countries amid dollar crisis to procure rice’.