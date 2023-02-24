Where is the economy headed?

While policy makers of the government are talking about increasing local and foreign investments, Prothom Alo published an investigative news reporting recession in the job market with sluggish new investment.

Needless to say, industries, trade and commerce in the country went through a round of recession due to corona pandemic.

Just when things started recovering from that blow in 2022, the Russia-Ukraine war led global economy towards further uncertainties, which had a severe impact on Bangladesh as well.

It isn’t that difficult to guess how fragile the situation can be for weaker and import-dependent countries where countries with stronger economy are struggling to control the situation.

Prices of daily commodities keep soaring.