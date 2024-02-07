BTRC's letter: Why a private firm instead of the EC

There are various arguments regarding the government agencies asking for people’s personal information. Specific government agencies can ask for people’s personal information if needed. That too needs the highest level of security and caution.

In this context, the Prothom Alo report under the headline ‘Pressure from the govt to ensure business for a private firm’ is quite alarming. The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has sent letters to the mobile operators in the country repeatedly to develop a database with their client’s personal information from a service named ‘Parichay’.

However, the mobile operators have not agreed to develop such a database. They argue that private companies are not allowed to create any database containing personal information of the people according to the country's laws. Instead, they verify clients' information from the database of national ID cards maintained by the Election Commission (EC).