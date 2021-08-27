Yaba-ice influx: Why are the borders not secured?

The government on one hand talks about zero tolerance towards drugs, yet there are persons within the ruling party itself who are known as yaba kings. There will be no use in letting these people off the hook while netting just the small fry in operations which are nothing more than eyewash.

The death of retired army major Sinha is just an indication of how dangerous the consequences can be of the government's so-called gunfights against drug smugglers and users. There are allegations that many members of the law enforcement are connected to the drug trade. Unless action is taken against them, no anti-drug drive can be successful.

Halt the influx of drugs from across the border and automatically drug dealing and the use of drugs will come under control within the country. Those in charge of protecting the borders must be held accountable.