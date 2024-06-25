List of loan defaulters: What is the govt doing to recover defaulted loans

While attending the budget session for 2024-25 fiscal year in the Jatiya Sangsad (parliament), several members of parliament drew the finance minister’s attention to the fragility and mismanagement prevalent in the financial sector. Their observation is that a few defaulters by swindling billions of taka from the banks have pushed the banking sector as well as and the economy into a terrible crisis.

Discussions and debates about defaulted loans have been going on for years. However, due to some unknown reasons no effective measures are noticed being taken to recover the defaulted loans.

One of the reasons for this might be that the loan defaulters are even more powerful than the government and no one dares touching them.

Last Sunday, independent MP AK Azad, demanding the list of loan defaulters be published in parliament, said that the loan defaulters are the ones who have looted the banks and siphoned off the money abroad.