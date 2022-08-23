Publish Press Council Act amendment draft and get feedback

In a press release, the Editors’ Council said that it is necessary to take the opinion of the concerned parties into cognizance in case of amending such act. It is also important to be informed about each stage of revision. In view of this, it is strongly demanded that copies of the revised draft of the Press Council Act be supplied to the stakeholders and published on the website.

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) in a statement demanded the release of the revised draft. The organisation's statement said, "The law directly involves the interests of media and media workers, freedom and ethics related to free media. Therefore, it is necessary to inform these stakeholders at each step of this amendment and coordinate it after receiving their opinions.”

In recent years, the practice of publishing the draft in public interest and taking the views of the participants is followed in the case of making and amending any new law. But the Press Council has a different position in amending the law. The freedom of the press has gradually been narrowed down by various regulatory laws and regulations including the Digital Security Act, Data Protection Act and so on.