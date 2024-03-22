Chittagong Unversity: Outgoing VC's activities must be investigated

Chittagong University’s outgoing vice chancellor Shireen Akhter was so embroiled in corruption that the teachers of the university had long been demanding her resignation. Having failed to get renewal of her appointment for the second term after all sorts of efforts, the former VC on her last day at office appointed 37 staffers illegally. This might be termed as her ‘swan song’.

According to a report of Prothom Alo, this appointment was given to various posts of third and fourth class between Tuesday afternoon to night, without issuing any circular. Six among those who were appointed on the last working day of the VC are involved with Chhatra League politics.

Seven are residents of Fatehpur Union, an area adjacent to the university. With the final appointment, as many as 105 people were appointed in the similar process in the last three months.

After Shireen Akhter took charge as the VC in November 2019, a total of 172 people were recruited on daily wage basis without any circular. Among them, 115 were third class employees and 57 were fourth class.