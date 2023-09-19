Natore road march attacked: Miscreants should be punished

BNP's peaceful road march programme in Natore concluded with attacks on vehicles, vandalism and arson on the very day a member of the Awami League presidium announced that he would congratulate BNP if they conducted a peaceful programme.

BNP's road march programme on the 112 km stretch from Bogura to Rajshahi proceeded peacefully in other areas except for Natore. Vehicles belonging to Chhatra Dal and Swachhsevak Dal were stopped, attacked, vandalised, and set on fire in Natore. According to a report by Prothom Alo, while heading to BNP's road march programme last Sunday, vehicles of Chhatra Dal and volunteers were halted, attacked, vandalised, and set on fire at various locations in Natore.

Apart from 30 leaders and workers, the driver of the vehicle was injured. Some were in serious condition. BNP accused the Awami League of the attack. However, Awami League leaders have denied these allegations.