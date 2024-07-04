Guidelines on antibiotic usage necessary

Antibiotic is a life-saving drugs which is usually administered as the last resort for the patients. But its arbitrary use without following proper guidelines and prescription by physicians can have serious side effects. Wrong antibiotics can even risk a patient’s life.

According to a Prothom Alo report some 75 per cent Covid-19 patients were administered with antibiotics without any specific reason. Such unnecessary use of antibiotics has put the public at risk.

The extensive use of antibiotics in Bangladesh during the pandemic came up in a research article published in the journal International Society for Infectious Diseases in the second week of June. It states although antibiotics are hardly needed in coronavirus treatment, it was used extensively in Bangladesh during the pandemic.

The research was based on a survey conducted on some 3,693 coronavirus patients admitted to five hospitals in the country. The experts said antibiotics were much in demanding for treating Covid-19 patients.