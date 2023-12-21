Torching train: Find out the saboteurs

The incident of killing four people, including a woman and a child, by setting fire to a running train is highly condemnable. Shame on those who are involved in such a heinous act. Miscreants set fire to a compartment of the Dhaka-bound Mohanganj Express as soon as the train stopped at the Airport railway station, and ran away. Apart from the deceased, several others were injured and three compartments of the train were burnt.

The question is how such an incident could happen? Were the authorities on alert? Were there any precautionary measures? We don’t have the answers to these questions. The more concerning issue is that the loco master learnt about the incident 15 minutes after the miscreants set fire, and stopped. Four lives could be saved had the loco master knew about it earlier.