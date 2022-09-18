Why liable persons not caught

Media reported 7,000 illegal gas connections being severed in Sonargaon upazila of Narayanganj, the day after residents of the district besieged Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company office with the demand of uninterrupted gas supply.

Officials claimed, it is to provide legitimate consumers with uninterrupted gas supply the illegal connections are being disconnected. And, that it’s a part of their regular drive.

An illegal gas connection is not something anyone can get whenever they wish. Titas employees are the ones behind this. The narrative of Titas authority is that, there are 30 thousand illegal gas connections in Sonargaon.