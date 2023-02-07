How the prevailing crisis can be overcome

The main beneficiaries of this money laundering are corrupt bureaucrats, engineers, military officials, unscrupulous politicians, businesspersons and bank borrowers. The lion's share of the Tk 750 billion, which the CID says has been laundered, is of this coterie. It will be impossible to resolve the money laundering problem if the 'zero tolerance' policy remains ineffective. No matter how much the government may deny it, the perception of the general people now is that the corruption during the rule of the present government exceeds by far that of the BNP and Jatiya Party government eras.

The talk of the past one year has been the crash of Sri Lanka, once a strong economy of South Asia. It is hard to tell how long it will take the country to recover from this blow. The per capita GDP of Sri Lanka in 2019 had reached nearly USD 4000. But due to the prevailing economic recession, Sri Lanka will probably not be able to increase its per capital GDP from 2020 in the next five years at least.

In the meantime, even though Bangladesh is having to tackle the slump in foreign exchange reserves and the fall of the taka value, it has been able to maintain the positive trend in growth of the GDP and GNI. IMF, the World Bank and ADB have predicted that in the current 2022-23 fiscal, Bangladesh's GDP growth will remain between 5.2 per cent and 6 per cent. In the 2022-22 fiscal, Bangladesh's import expenditure had increased by around 33 per cent to USD 85 billion, mostly due to the increased prices of LNG, oil and other petroleum products, edible oil, sugar, wheat and fertiliser, in the international market. Also, money laundering by means of over-invoicing in import LCs was also a major factor behind this.

With the government enforcing stringent import control measures since August 2022, the rate of opening LCs has fallen by around 9 per cent in the past five months. Also, as Bangladesh Bank has strengthened its LC over-invoicing monitoring system, there are signs of over-invoicing decreasing somewhat. If the government puts its 'zero tolerance' policy into effect and takes stern measures against money laundering and such devious means, I feel that Bangladesh's economy will be able to overcome the balance of payment crisis.